Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.33.

EXC opened at $35.04 on Friday. Exelon has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,059 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $413,260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $264,477,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its stake in Exelon by 1,558.6% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,236,000 after buying an additional 3,719,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exelon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,969,000 after buying an additional 3,271,744 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

