eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stake Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,633 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 312.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 38,187 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason Gesing sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $995,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,237,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,126,064.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 432.48 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. eXp World had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.12%. Analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 666.89%.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

