Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $96.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.82 and a one year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.58.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

