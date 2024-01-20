First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First American Financial by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FAF opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.31. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $49.55 and a 52-week high of $65.54.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First American Financial

In other First American Financial news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

