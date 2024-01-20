First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Bought by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of FBP opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $293.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FBP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on First BanCorp. from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on First BanCorp. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In other news, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,644.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 246,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,084.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $789,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,176,325 shares in the company, valued at $18,574,171.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carlos Power sold 9,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,644.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,084.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,895. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Further Reading

