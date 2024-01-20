First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company restated an underweight rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of First Hawaiian in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.05. First Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.36 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Hawaiian

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.