First Horizon’s (FHN) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FHN. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.95.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Horizon

First Horizon Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FHN opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 6,217.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,480 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth $62,869,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $133,345,000. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Horizon by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First Horizon by 807.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.