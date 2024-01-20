First Horizon’s (FHN) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FHN. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.95.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Horizon
First Horizon Trading Up 1.1 %
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
First Horizon Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 35.93%.
Institutional Trading of First Horizon
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 6,217.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682,480 shares in the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth $62,869,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $133,345,000. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in First Horizon by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First Horizon by 807.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,882,709 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Horizon
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.