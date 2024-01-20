First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.40

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and traded as low as $34.05. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $34.86, with a volume of 180,909 shares changing hands.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $918.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
