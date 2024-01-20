First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.40

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.40 and traded as low as $34.05. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $34.86, with a volume of 180,909 shares changing hands.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $918.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.49.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 47.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 137.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 31.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

