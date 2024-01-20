Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $21,081.24 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,556 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $21,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,813.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 4th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,543 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $13,856.15.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,465 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $20,364.75.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,931 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $6,140.58.

On Friday, December 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,515,747 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $4,092,516.90.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,139 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $11,382.25.

On Monday, December 11th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 52,100 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $132,334.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 16,400 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $43,132.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $15,360.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 14,500 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $37,555.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.

Five Point Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE FPH opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $3.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 2.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPH. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Five Point by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 358,883 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Point by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 547,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 242,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Five Point by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 149,820 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Five Point by 26.4% during the second quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 583,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Five Point by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 117,810 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Point

(Get Free Report)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

