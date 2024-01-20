Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Sells $21,081.24 in Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 7,556 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $21,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,813.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 4th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,543 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $13,856.15.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,465 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $20,364.75.
- On Tuesday, December 26th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,931 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $6,140.58.
- On Friday, December 22nd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,515,747 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $4,092,516.90.
- On Tuesday, December 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,139 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $11,382.25.
- On Monday, December 11th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 52,100 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total transaction of $132,334.00.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 16,400 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $43,132.00.
- On Tuesday, November 28th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 6,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $15,360.00.
- On Tuesday, November 14th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 14,500 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $37,555.00.
- On Monday, November 6th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $13,000.00.
Five Point Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NYSE FPH opened at $3.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.68 million, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $3.74.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPH. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Five Point by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 358,883 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Point by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 547,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 242,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Five Point by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 149,820 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Five Point by 26.4% during the second quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 583,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Five Point by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 589,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 117,810 shares during the period. 29.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Five Point
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
