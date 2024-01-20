Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price was down 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.27 and last traded at C$4.29. Approximately 452,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 401,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.43.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$326.09 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 15.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. Research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.3598585 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.01, for a total transaction of C$1,003,425.00. Also, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. Insiders sold 350,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,397 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

