Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.72 on Friday. Forward Industries has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

