Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BEN. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of BEN stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $643,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,978.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 102,520 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,640 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 240.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.