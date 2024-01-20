Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTDR. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Frontdoor by 25.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Frontdoor by 11.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 42.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frontdoor by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,096,000 after purchasing an additional 249,371 shares during the period.

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

FTDR stock opened at $33.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 162.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

