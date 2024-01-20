Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of FTEK opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 4.27.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fuel Tech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 33,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.