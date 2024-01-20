Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of FTEK opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.11. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 4.27.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
