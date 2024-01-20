Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.34 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $566,328.00, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

