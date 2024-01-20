Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Hits New 12-Month High at $83.45

Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.45 and last traded at $81.61, with a volume of 13072 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.75.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $390.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.31 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2,421.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,766,000 after purchasing an additional 450,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

