Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GBCI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Glacier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $295.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

