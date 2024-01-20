Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 20,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 220,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $2,207,845.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,470.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of GNL opened at $8.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.96%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -86.59%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

