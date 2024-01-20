Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 10,396 shares.The stock last traded at $33.01 and had previously closed at $32.87.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $607.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Global X Conscious Companies ETF alerts:

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRMA. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 25,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Conscious Companies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.