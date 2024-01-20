Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 10,396 shares.The stock last traded at $33.01 and had previously closed at $32.87.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $607.92 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Global X Conscious Companies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
