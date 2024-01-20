GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lowered its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 16.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $51,747.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,906,380.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,549,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,201 shares of company stock worth $11,550,345. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.7 %

GDDY stock opened at $107.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.94. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $108.47.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

