Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of GLNG opened at $21.86 on Friday. Golar LNG has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $25.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.73.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It also engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels; operation of the transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management.

Featured Stories

