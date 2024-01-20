GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 1,112,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,657,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$162.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.15.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

