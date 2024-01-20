Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GPP stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 8,123.50% and a net margin of 46.46%.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPP. EVR Research LP raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 639,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 229.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 548,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after purchasing an additional 381,934 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the second quarter worth about $3,805,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 1,406.1% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 283,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 264,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 28.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 275,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 61,561 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

