Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Green Plains Partners Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of GPP stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.
Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 8,123.50% and a net margin of 46.46%.
Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.
