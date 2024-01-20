H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.20.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $62.57 and a 12-month high of $83.64. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 90.2% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 19.3% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 82,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 25.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,170,000 after buying an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 123.9% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 227,055 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 88.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

