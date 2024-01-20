H.B. Fuller’s (FUL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

FUL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.20.

FUL stock opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.85 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 123.9% during the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 410,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 227,055 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 25.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 425,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,170,000 after buying an additional 85,716 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 150.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 105,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after buying an additional 63,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 999,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,445,000 after acquiring an additional 55,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 150.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

