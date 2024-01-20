Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 231.53% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. 15.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.