Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 231.53% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the period. 15.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

