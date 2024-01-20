Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HALL opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.53. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.14.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.43) EPS for the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 231.53% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The company had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 20 best healthcare dividend stocks to invest in
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.