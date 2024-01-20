Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 267 shares.The stock last traded at $34.89 and had previously closed at $34.97.

Haverty Furniture Companies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $567.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

About Haverty Furniture Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.09%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

