Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sees Large Volume Increase

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 267 shares.The stock last traded at $34.89 and had previously closed at $34.97.
The firm has a market cap of $567.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.84.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter.
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.
