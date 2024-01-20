Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,458,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth $48,051,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hayward by 13,096.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319,596 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hayward by 100.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,517,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hayward by 964.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,115 shares during the period.

HAYW stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.15 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

