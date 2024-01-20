HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IKNA. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA opened at $1.52 on Friday. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. Ikena Oncology had a negative net margin of 327.46% and a negative return on equity of 42.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IKNA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,267,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 960,109 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after buying an additional 461,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 540.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 323,901 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 304,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 19.4% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,849,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

