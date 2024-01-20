HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $315.00 price objective on the stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $297.00.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $287.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

