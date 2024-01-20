Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HWX has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins upped their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Headwater Exploration Trading Down 2.4 %

HWX opened at C$6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of C$5.66 and a twelve month high of C$7.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.97.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$144.00 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a net margin of 35.85% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.539823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Insider Activity at Headwater Exploration

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 64,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$420,692.83. In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 15,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total value of C$95,406.48. Also, Director Jason Jowill Jaskela sold 64,716 shares of Headwater Exploration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$420,692.83. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Headwater Exploration

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

