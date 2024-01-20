Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,337,958 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,082,794 shares.The stock last traded at $6.24 and had previously closed at $6.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hello Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hello Group

Hello Group Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $417.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hello Group in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 549,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 142,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hello Group

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.