Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HXL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hexcel by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,171,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,933,000 after acquiring an additional 112,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hexcel by 838.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,810,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $400,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hexcel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $202,771,000 after acquiring an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Hexcel by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,476,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,301,000 after acquiring an additional 103,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hexcel by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,394,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $142,405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL stock opened at $71.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

