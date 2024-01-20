HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,001,541.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $52.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12-month low of $37.12 and a 12-month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.41.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

