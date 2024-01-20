Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Piper Sandler

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 3.8 %

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.13. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $245.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.53 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 31.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,846. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

