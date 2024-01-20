Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Cut to $507.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $599.00 to $507.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $578.80.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $401.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $473.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.88. The stock has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. Humana has a 52-week low of $390.50 and a 52-week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Humana by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

