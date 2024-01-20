Humana (NYSE:HUM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $390.50

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $390.50 and last traded at $399.92, with a volume of 2087282 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $447.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Humana from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $578.80.

Humana Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $473.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

Institutional Trading of Humana

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

