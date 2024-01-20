Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IKNA. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Friday.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of Ikena Oncology stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Ikena Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Ikena Oncology had a negative net margin of 327.46% and a negative return on equity of 42.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,493,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after buying an additional 129,284 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ikena Oncology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 63,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.