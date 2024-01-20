Insider Selling: AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Sells 5,036 Shares of Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80.

AltaGas Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ALA opened at C$27.60 on Friday. AltaGas Ltd. has a one year low of C$21.25 and a one year high of C$28.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. AltaGas had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1196709 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 58.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.77.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

