Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sells $135,290.88 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Price John sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $135,290.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,864,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sharon Price John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 12th, Sharon Price John sold 12,432 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $276,860.64.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Sharon Price John sold 17,596 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $402,948.40.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Sharon Price John sold 4,433 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $106,436.33.

NYSE BBW opened at $21.98 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $314.53 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Build-A-Bear Workshop last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 44.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BBW shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 384,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,561,000 after buying an additional 47,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,941,000 after buying an additional 16,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth about $11,803,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

