Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Friday, December 15th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $982,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $1,066,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:CWAN opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.59, a P/E/G ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.79. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,153.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,610,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,524,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth $23,627,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,450,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 25.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,593,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,127 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

