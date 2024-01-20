Insider Selling: Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Senior Officer Sells C$44,410.44 in Stock

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chantal Frappier sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.67, for a total transaction of C$44,410.44.

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$61.13 on Friday. Cogeco Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of C$50.78 and a 12 month high of C$74.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.87.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72 by C$0.61. The firm had revenue of C$747.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$755.50 million. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Cogeco Communications Inc. will post 8.4622905 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCA. Desjardins cut shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.72.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

