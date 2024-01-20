Insider Selling: Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) VP Sells $773,241.29 in Stock

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) VP Norman V. Nettie sold 55,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $773,241.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 410,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,743,104.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Janus International Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:JBI opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average is $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.47. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus International Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 72,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 1,938.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JBI

About Janus International Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.