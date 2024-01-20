Insider Selling: Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) VP Sells $70,951.70 in Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) VP Aaron Christiansen sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $70,951.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of ODC opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $481.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.82. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $34.27 and a 12-month high of $73.50.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the second quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 5,743.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

