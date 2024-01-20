Insider Selling: Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Sells 6,634 Shares of Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) CFO Edward H. Myles sold 6,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $105,679.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $21.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Institutional Trading of Scholar Rock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,052,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,574,000 after purchasing an additional 67,959 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,664,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Articles

