Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells $75,270.00 in Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Stash Ptak sold 750 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $75,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stash Ptak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Stash Ptak sold 882 shares of Signet Jewelers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.49, for a total value of $87,750.18.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $99.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average is $80.53. Signet Jewelers Limited has a one year low of $57.10 and a one year high of $108.73.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 187.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

