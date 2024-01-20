Insider Selling: Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) COO Sells 12,802 Shares of Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) COO Kirk A. Jensen sold 12,802 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $282,796.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 326,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,526.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

SOVO stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.73 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,748,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $56,375,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter worth $45,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,382 shares during the period. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,893,000.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

