Insider Selling: THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) COO Sells 3,334 Shares of Stock

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $375,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,439,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $113.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.82. THOR Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.50 and a twelve month high of $122.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.71 and a 200 day moving average of $103.54.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in THOR Industries by 371.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 950,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,386,000 after acquiring an additional 748,713 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,187,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,644,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 895,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 485,307 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,637,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

