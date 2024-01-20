Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on INSP. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $273.08.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 4.0 %

NYSE:INSP opened at $200.97 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $123.27 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.85 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.