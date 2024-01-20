InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get InspireMD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSPR

InspireMD Price Performance

NSPR stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. InspireMD has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.89.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 353.86% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that InspireMD will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at InspireMD

In related news, Director Gary S. Roubin bought 50,000 shares of InspireMD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 438,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,422.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InspireMD

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in InspireMD during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in InspireMD during the second quarter worth about $2,269,000. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About InspireMD

(Get Free Report)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.